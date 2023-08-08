Happening nearby: Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers to visit Lynndale Park Aug. 12

Members of the Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers are partnering with Sno-Isle Libraries to bring traditional Japanese dance and music to Lynndale Park Aug. 12.

According to the Sno-Isle Libraries event page,“Taiko is a synthesis of rhythm, movement and spirit, and its origins lie deeply embedded in Japanese culture and history. Taiko appears in the Japanese myths of origin involving the sun goddess Ameterasu. Taiko circle the head of the god of thunder. In olden days, it is said that village boundaries were set by the distance you could hear the taiko from the central square. Whether dancing at a festival, praying in a temple, watching a Kabuki drama or fighting a battle, the sound of the taiko could be heard as part of everyday Japanese life for hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years.”

The 30-minute performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheater, located at 18927 72nd Ave. W.