Homage launching Engage Mind and Body campaign Sept. 2

Homage Senior Services will be launching its Engage Mind & Body campaign with an in-person kickoff on Sept. 2 in Lynnwood.

Engage Mind & Body is Lynnwood-based Homage’s biggest fundraising event of the year and they hope to raise $75,000 by Sept. 23. All the funds raised from this year’s event will benefit seniors and people with disabilities in Snohomish County through meal programs, transportation assistance, mental health support, minor home repairs, health care coordination and more.

For three weeks this September, this challenge will track how many minutes participants do healthy activities. This is anything that engages your mind and body positively: hiking, swimming, reading, doing yoga — you name it.

Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family and neighbors to support the cause by pledging to donate to Homage for every wellness activity they complete. After registering for the challenge, participants can record their wellness minutes and share progress on Homage’s website.

The Sept. 2 kickoff promises fun for all ages with music, food, vendors, activities, prizes and performances. Attendees can also walk through the health and resource fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.