I-5 express lanes in Seattle will remain closed southbound Aug. 5 for maintenance

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain closed to southbound traffic until noon Saturday, Aug. 5, for maintenance. During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will perform bridge inspections in the express lanes.

The express lanes will return to normal operation in the northbound direction after the closure.

People should plan for increased traffic on the southbound I-5 mainline through Seattle during the closure and allow extra travel time.

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.