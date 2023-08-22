Increasing costs drive change in Edmonds Waterfront Center food service model

The Edmonds Waterfront Center on Monday announced a change in its food service model as of Sept. 1., when Potlatch Bistro will be consolidated with Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato.

The change is due to rising food and labor costs and the need to ensure sustainable community dining services, said Edmonds Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson.

“We remain committed to addressing food insecurity and isolation among seniors,” Johnson said. “Box lunches will be provided for seniors who are registered for the program.” An expanded menu of grab-and-go lunch options will be offered at Shore Pine for the public including soup and sandwiches, salads and wraps and breakfast sandwiches. The banquet room will continue to offer seating, live music and Sound and ferry views.

Since opening its doors in March 2021, the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has operated a “community café” model where seniors needing extra help get a subsidized meal and the public order off the menu and pay a market price. Everyone dines together in the banquet room, optimizing social connections and community engagement. The food has been provided by the EWC food service partner Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group (FHRG).

“Feedme Hospitality has been right beside every step of the way as we have continued to innovate and test the model,” Johnson added. “In 2022, we served 13,000 senior meals. This latest innovation marks the next evolution responding to changing market conditions as we continue to explore other sustainable options.” To assist with this change, Johnson said, Feedme Hospitality will donate 2,000 meals for seniors. However, the EWC will need to continue to seek support from the public to allow the program to continue indefinitely, he added.

Potlatch Bistro will cease operations as of Sept. 1, but registered seniors can enjoy box lunches between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Patrons can anticipate a community-focused dining experience, consistent with Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group’s dedication,” said Alex Marek, chief operating officer for FHRG.

“Merging with Shore Pine ensures not just preservation but an enhancement of the food and service,” Johnson added. “As our dining options change, our mission to serve the community remains unwavering. The EWC family is grateful for the community’s support and patience as we refine a sustainable and enriching Community Café model.”

The new Edmonds Waterfront Center evolved from the Edmonds Senior Center. Built on the original waterfront site, the EWC operates as a multi-generational, multicultural center where people of all ages come to gather, learn, and celebrate. From 8 a.m.-4 p.m. most of the programs are aimed at older adults. From 4-10 p.m. programs for all ages are offered by the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department. On the weekends the EWC serves as a rental venue where the proceeds support weekly programs. Go to www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org to learn more.