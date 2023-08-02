Jazz Connection raffle winner returns $1K prize to support future events

Dree Chapek — winner of the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers 2023 Jazz Connection raffle — is donating the $1,000 prize back to the club to support future Jazz Connection events.

According to a Daybreakers Rotary club announcement, the Chapek family has deep connections to music, with two children currently studying music and one who will soon start. Eighth grader Ada Chapek performed in the 2023 Jazz Connection as a member of a jazz combo and jazz band.

When returning the donation to the Daybreakers Club, Dree Chapek said: “We are so thankful for your program. Please keep it going.”

The club offered its thanks to the family for their support and generosity.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers, founded in 1996, is an organization of local community and business leaders focused on community service. The Jazz Connection, which features student musical performances, has been the club’s signature community service event for the past 22 years.

The annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.