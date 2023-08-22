Just Around the Corner: Lynden — Mayberry, with a touch of Holland

Fun facts: Established in 1874, it’s located five miles south of the Canadian border. A large Dutch population arrived here in the early 1900s. Dairy farming was the major industry then. Today, the retail industry is at the top. As of the 2010 census: The median age in the city was 38.6 years.— Story and photos by David Carlos

Mountlake Terrace resident David Carlos often submits photos and videos profiling interesting places nearby.