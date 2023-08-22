Letter to the editor: Asking to become part of Edmonds

Dear Editor,

I am a resident of the currently unincorporated segment of the Meadowdale area. My homs is addressed as Edmonds (98026) and is served by the Perrinville post office. We bought our home believing that we were part of Edmonds city limits; we even pay Edmonds sales taxes on goods and services delivered to our homes.

We learned that our neighborhood is within Lynnwood’s Municipal Urban Growth Area (MUGA), per the current county strategic plan, without any consultation. This in contradiction with the long-held addressing as. For many reasons, mostly stemming from our identity as Edmonds residents, there is a consensus amongst my neighborhood against annexation by Lynnwood.

Rather, my neighbors and I would strongly prefer to be annexed by Edmonds, as represented by an annexation petition signed by more than 60% of us.

While we know that it is a relatively cumbersome process to be released moved between MUGAs, we urge leaders from both cities, as well as the county, to support us in formally joining Edmonds. We would like to be able to vote and participate in city matters, as we are currently excluded from most boards and all city elections. We’re a very tight-knit neighborhood that plans collective events, is filled with kids and is proud to be part of the wider Edmonds community, even if not officially so. At least not yet. Please help us become formally part of Edmonds.

Zach Bloomfield

Aspiring Edmonds resident