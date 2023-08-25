Letter to the editor: Disabled parking spots lacking on Main between fountain and 6th

Editor:

Either Edmonds is populated by young, agile folks with boundless energy – or it just doesn’t notice those of us with some years and various mobility issues.

On a short walk yesterday I noticed that there are no disabled parking spots on Main between the fountain and 6th. That’s a long hill, folks, and that stretch contains some of our most popular eating places. The closest disabled spot up the hill is hidden away on the corner of 6th and Dayton, in other words, two blocks from, say, Mar-Ket. That’s a long hike back if you’re disabled or in a wheelchair that needs pushing (or braking on the way down). And it’s a long hike, or push, up to, say, Kelnero, from the few disabled spots on 5th or lower Main.

Who thought a single reserved space, on a corner with no shops, and a block from Main was a good idea? Did anyone “plan” this, or was the spot just dropped any old where as an afterthought?

Now go to the new Civic Field – at least four disabled spots, and just to prove that some planners can actually plan (Yes! Even in Edmonds!) these spots are adjacent to a good, well-marked disabled ramped curb. So it can be done.

Now how about making it safe and easy for Edmonds’ older and/or mobility-challenged actually to be able to shop and dine on 6th above the fountain? We patronize restaurants and bars too! Or would like to…

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds