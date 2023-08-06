Letter to the editor: Heroes on 6th Avenue

Editor:

Walking to Saturday Market just off of Main and in spite of my walking sticks, I caught my toe on uneven sidewalk resulting in a dramatic face plant. Two men rushed to help, the tall and very strong man literally lifted me from a crumpled mass to standing in one elegant move (sure hope he didn’t strain his back) while the other man rushed to his nearby car and provided multiple wet wipes and bundles of tissue to stanch the blood streaming down my face from a tiny cut in my eyebrow.

Of course I expressed gratitude to both helpers as I hobbled off to home (less than a block away). Would like to say a big Thank You again to them and let everyone else know there are heroes on the streets of Edmonds! A day later my wrist and knee are a bit sore and can barely see the cut in my eyebrow thanks to these gracious gentlemen.

Samantha Saether

Edmonds