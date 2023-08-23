Letter to the editor: Now’s not the time to consider Landmark 99 property

To the Edmonds City Council,

I would like to echo the sentiments of the citizens who spoke in opposition to the city’s involvement in the Landmark Project.

For the city to consider speculative property development during a period of deficit spending could prove further lack of stewardship of taxpayers’ funds.

Our city is not in the best shape – our roads need repairs, the municipal park is over budget and the water treatment plant needs attention. These are just a few reasons why the city should leave the business of developing to those who are in that business.

If the members of the council want to become developers, I encourage them to do it as private citizens and stick to the business of managing our local government when using the taxpayer’s money.

Sincerely,

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds