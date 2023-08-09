Letter to the editor: Thanks to 2023 Oktoberfest sponsors

Editor:

The Rotary Club of Edmonds would like to thank their 2023 Oktoberfest Sponsors. This event would not be possible without the generosity and support of our local business and citizens who support it.

Beer Garden sponsor is Cline Jewelers, a beloved second-generation family business at 105 5th Ave. in downtown Edmonds.

Stage Sponsor is CarePartners, which has 18 locations throughout Washington and provides world-class assistance without large corporate red tape.

Kids Korner Sponsor is The Prewitt Family/Boys& Girls Club. The Prewitt Family have been long-term supporters of Rotary Club of Edmonds and have generously sponsored this event in the name of Edmonds Boys & Girls Club.

Volunteers Sponsor is Dewar Properties, which provide clean properties and friendly staff in all of their six great communities.

Pet Parade Sponsor is Edmonds College. Whether you want to earn a technical degree to enter the workforce, transfer to a four-year university or open a new chapter in your life, Edmonds College will help you get started.

Diamond Sponsors are Engel’s Pub, Wyndham, Brian Albright

Gold Sponsors are Hagen Firm LLC, Virginia Mason

Silver Sponsors are Chermak Construction, Eng & Bill Braun, Ombu Salon, Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team – RBC, 1st Security Bank, City of Edmonds Grant, Sound Credit Union

Bronze sponsors are Cafe Louvre, Campbell Nelson, Kuker Ranken, Pelindaba Lavender, Ace Hardware Vie & Vin

Again, thank you. Rotary Club of Edmonds supports many projects, programs and community-building funds, and we could not do our work without you.

— Maggie Peterson on behalf of the Rotary Club of Edmonds