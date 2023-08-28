Letter to the editor: Thanks to the City of Edmonds for Rotary Club grant

Editor:

The Rotary Club of Edmonds wishes to thank the City of Edmonds for their continued support as our community continues to recover from the pandemic.

Our club is grateful to recently receive an Edmonds Rescue Plan grant of $5,000 from the nonprofit grant program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). These monies will be used to help us continue our service work with Washington Kids in Transition, Clothes for Kids, Trinity Place, Edmonds Food Bank, CASA, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Boys & Girls Club and our scholarship programs — along with our biggest fundraiser, Edmonds Oktoberfest, which will be held Sept. 15-16 this year.

We value our partnership with the city and appreciate the continued support.

Maggie Peterson

Rotary Club of Edmonds