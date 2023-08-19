Letter to the editor: Why is Edmonds City Council considering Gateway/Burlington $37 million purchase?

Editor:

The Gateway/Burlington possible $37 million property purchase seems to be driven by those who want some public edifice on the site to benefit the “underserved” “Highway 99 community.”

I fail to see the evidence that the “Highway 99 community” is underserved. How so? Do they have worse streets, sewer, water, police or fire protection than the “bowl”? If so, you should put more money into those services and leave the property development to the private sector to determine the highest and best use, not to mention best at generating more sales taxes. More revenue to the city should slow the need for higher taxes and utility fees that contribute to seniors homes becoming unaffordable.

Some have suggested the site for new senior housing. I suggest they call SHAG and have them evaluate the site for senior housing. I think they would tell you it is too expensive and too near a busy highway to make it desirable for senior housing.

Some say we need a $250k study to determine possible uses for the property before making any determination as to a need of the city for such property. Who is going to design this study and what questions will be asked? The council should have final approval of the study questions because you will only get answers to the specific questions asked. I submit the first question should be does Edmonds need this property for some identified public use?

If Edmonds needs a new public building shouldn’t that study and determination be made first and then a feasibility study done to identify possible suitable locations for such a new public building and to identify the associated costs of site acquisition and development.? There are several large tracts of land on or near Highway 99 that could be redeveloped if there was an established need for a new public building in that general area. Why the single focus on this one? This seems to be getting the cart before the horse when we don’t even know if a horse is needed.

Mark R. Bucklin

Edmonds