Man arrested for DUI after police pursuit Tuesday

A 30-year-old Renton man was taken into custody for suspected DUI and hit and run Tuesday evening after he led officers on a chase that started in Woodway and ended in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South in downtown Edmonds.
According to Edmonds police spokesperson Comm. Josh McClure, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. when officers were investigating a DUI driver who was passed out behind the wheel “in the middle of the road” at Algonquin and Woodway Park Road. The suspect awoke and fled, leading officers on a supervisor-authorized pursuit toward downtown Edmonds.
Three patrol cars intervened at low speeds to pin the suspect vehicle to preserve pedestrian safety, police said. There was minor damage to police cars but no one was injured.
The 1100 block of 5th Avenue South was closed for a few hours following the Tuesday incident, police said
