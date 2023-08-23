Man arrested for DUI after police pursuit Tuesday

A 30-year-old Renton man was taken into custody for suspected DUI and hit and run Tuesday evening after he led officers on a chase that started in Woodway and ended in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South in downtown Edmonds.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Comm. Josh McClure, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. when officers were investigating a DUI driver who was passed out behind the wheel “in the middle of the road” at Algonquin and Woodway Park Road. The suspect awoke and fled, leading officers on a supervisor-authorized pursuit toward downtown Edmonds.