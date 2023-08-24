Marysville man faces multiple charges in Edmonds-area shooting deaths

The Snohomish County Prosecutor has filed a criminal complaint in County District Court charging Gilbert Alexander Escamilla with seven criminal counts include first- and second-degree murder in connection with shootings Aug. 10 in unincorporated Edmonds and Marysville.

Escamilla is alleged to have committed the 4 a.m. Aug. 10 shooting in Marysville,followed two hours later by a residential invasion and shooting in an apartment located in the 16400 block of 48th Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds.

According to documents filed with the court, the incident began with a 6:52 a.m. 911 call from a woman reporting a man in her home threatening her and others in apartment with a gun. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies dispatched to the scene found a woman, later identified as Tatyana Voynova, deceased with a gunshot wound to the head, a second woman, identified as Julia Altukhova, with a gunshot wound above her right eye, and her husband, Alexy Altukhov, with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment; Altukhov has since been released, but Altukhova remains hospitalized. The couple’s two minor children, ages 5 and 7, were also present in the apartment at the time of the incident; both hid in a closet and were unharmed. They are currently staying with friends of the family.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the Altukhov family.

In a related earlier incident occurring at approximately 4 a.m. the same day, Escamilla was allegedly involved in an altercation in a Marysville parking lot in which 36-year-old Ryan Ezzy died after being shot in the head and chest. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the suspect shoot the victim and then flee in a white Hyundai. According to the witnesses, the suspect shot the victim once and when the victim fell to the ground “agonizing in pain and asking for help,” the suspect shot him again in the head “execution style.” This incident was also captured on surveillance video from the adjacent apartment complex, which corroborated the witness statements.

The complaint filed on Aug. 14 names Escamilla and charges him with the following crimes:

First-degree murder (premeditated) in the death of 36-year-old Ryan Ezzy, allegedly shot to death by the suspect at approximately 4 a.m. that morning in an altercation in a Marysville parking lot.

Second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Tatyana Voynova, who was present in the Edmonds-area apartment.

First-degree assault (two counts) for the shootings of Julia Altukhova and Alexy Altukhov, a married couple, also present in the apartment. (Voynova was later identified as Altukhov’s mother).

First-degree burglary

Theft of a motor vehicle

Attempting to elude police

Unlawful possession of a firearm (two counts)

The court has set a felony dismissal date of Sept. 1, giving the prosecutor until then to file formal charges in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Escamilla remains in custody in the Snohomish County Jail on $5 million bail.

— By Larry Vogel