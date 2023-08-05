Mermaid story time at Marina Beach

On a comfortable overcast Saturday morning at Marina Beach, the City of Edmonds Discovery Program presented a story time with Mermaid Madrigal to learn about merfolk and ocean conservation.

After story time, participants could have their picture taken with the mermaid and also enjoyed a special hands-on program, “All About Seaweed,” with the Edmonds Beach Rangers. A small obstacle course was available for the youngsters and when they completed it, they received a hand stamp from the Beach Rangers.

Mermaid Madrigal story books are available at the Edmonds Library. Learn more about the Edmonds Discovery Program here.

— Story and photos by Doug Parrott