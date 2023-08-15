Nelson holds 53-vote lead over Rosen in final day of returns

The race between the two front runners for Edmonds mayor stayed close in the final day of returns prior to election certification, which happens Tuesday.

Incumbent Mike Nelson added seven additional votes in his lead over challenger Mike Rosen during the final mail-in vote count from the Aug. 1 primary election. The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Nelson had a 53-vote lead over Rosen in the results released at 5 p.m. Monday. The mayor had a 46-vote lead over Rosen in the fifth day of election results, posted last Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The total count as of Monday was 4,466 votes — or 35.05% — for Nelson and 4,419 votes — or 34.68% — for Rosen, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website. Councilmember Diane Buckshnis had 2,695 votes, or 21.15% as of Wednesday, while Brad Shipley garnered 1.134 votes or 8.90%.