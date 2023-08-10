Nelson leads Rosen by 46 votes in latest primary election count

In the very close race between the two front runners in the Edmonds mayoral race, incumbent Mike Nelson added an additional vote in his lead over challenger Mike Rosen during the latest mail-in vote count from the Aug. 1 primary election. The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Nelson had a 46-vote lead over Rosen in the fifth day of election results, which were released by the Snohomish County Elections Office at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Nelson had a 45-vote edge in the last count, released Friday, Aug. 4.
The total count as of Wednesday was 4,459 votes — or 35.04% — for Nelson and 4,413 votes — or 34.67% — for Rosen, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website. Diane Buckshnis, who conceded last week, had 2,693 votes, or 21.16% as of Wednesday, while Brad Shipley garnered 1,132 votes or 8.89%.
Among the other local races, incumbent Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims continued to lead challengers Nicholas Jenkins and Arjun Kathuria. Katims had 19,193 votes (63.32%) Wednesday to 7,394 votes for Jenkins and 3,655 for Kathuria.
The primary race for Olympic View Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners showed Judi Gladstone ahead with 2,046 votes (60.77%), with Maralyn Chase coming in second with 1,107 votes or 32.88%.
Other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge.
You can view all returns here.
The next vote count prior to certification will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
Here are the local results:
— By Teresa Wippel
