Nelson narrows gap slightly in day-two primary election vote count for Edmonds mayor

Incumbent Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson closed the gap slightly in the primary election race against retired Edmonds business owner Mike Rosen, picking up 42 additional votes against his opponent in the second day of election results released by the Snohomish County Elections website.

Rosen had a 145-vote edge over Nelson in the first day of election results but that advantage decreased Tuesday, as Nelson trailed by 103 votes.

The total count as of Tuesday was 3,651 votes — or 35.40% — for Rosen and 3,548 votes — or 34.40% — for Nelson, according to the results reported Tuesday on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis, a 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, had a total of 2,224 votes Wednesday or 21.75%, while former City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley had 849 votes or 8. 23% of the ballots cast.

The next round of vote counting will be reported at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election. Here are the full mayoral race votes as of Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.: