Nelson takes 36-vote lead over Rosen in latest primary vote count for Edmonds mayor

Incumbent Mike Nelson now has a 36-vote lead over challenger Mike Rosen in the third day of primary election results for Edmonds mayor released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday.

Rosen had a 145-vote edge over Nelson in the first day of election results Tuesday, and maintained a 103-vote advantage on Wednesday.

The total count as of Thursday was 4,407 votes — or 35.04% — for Nelson and 4,371 votes — or 34.75% — for Rosen, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis, a 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, had a total of 2,657 votes as of Thursday, or 21.13%, while former City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley had 1,113 votes or 8.85% of the ballots cast.

The next round of vote counting will be reported at 5 p.m. Friday.

The top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.

As of Thursday’s vote count, the City of Edmonds had the highest ballot return rate of any entity countywide, at 41.02%

Here are the mayoral race votes as of Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.: