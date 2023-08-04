Nelson takes 36-vote lead over Rosen in latest primary vote count for Edmonds mayor

Incumbent Mike Nelson now has a 36-vote lead over challenger Mike Rosen in the third day of primary election results for Edmonds mayor released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday.
Rosen had a 145-vote edge over Nelson in the first day of election results Tuesday, and maintained a 103-vote advantage on Wednesday.
The total count as of Thursday was 4,407 votes — or 35.04% — for Nelson and 4,371 votes — or 34.75% — for Rosen, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website.
Mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis, a 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, had a total of 2,657 votes as of Thursday, or 21.13%, while former City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley had 1,113 votes or 8.85% of the ballots cast.
The next round of vote counting will be reported at 5 p.m. Friday.
The top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.
As of Thursday’s vote count, the City of Edmonds had the highest ballot return rate of any entity countywide, at 41.02%
Here are the mayoral race votes as of Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.:
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.