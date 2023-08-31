New Hawk signal activated on Highway 99 at 234th SW

The City of Edmonds on Wednesday activated the recently installed high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) signal on Highway 99 north of 234th Street Southwest.

The new signalized crosswalk will shorten the distance between Highway crosswalks now located at the intersections at 238th and 228th Streets Southwest.

The HAWK signal was constructed as part of the city’s recently completed Highway 99 Revitalization and Gateway Project that built landscaped center medians with mid-block left=turn lanes along the Edmonds section of Highway 99, from 244th to 210th Streets Southwest.

HAWK signals operate like traffic signals and are activated with the push button which causes the signal to change to red and stop traffic, allowing pedestrians to cross the street. There are two existing HAWK signals in Edmonds — one on State Route 104 north of Pine Street and the other on State Route 524 at 84th Avenue West.

For drivers, the HAWK signal remains dark until activated by a pedestrian or a cyclist. Once activated, the signal goes through a series of yellow and red sequences, requiring vehicles to fully stop on a solid red light while pedestrians cross.

The signal concludes with a flashing red sequence, where vehicles are required to stop and proceed with caution if no pedestrians are present.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at (425)754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Haussat (425)754-5325 or bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.