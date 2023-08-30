Next Edmonds’ Coffee with a Cop event Aug. 30 at Woods Coffee

Edmonds police are hosting another Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Woods Coffee, 22019 Highway 99, Edmonds. The public is invited to attend, meet police staff and ask questions.
