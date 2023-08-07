Nightly closures at SR 104 interchange planned starting Aug. 7

Starting Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to be working at the SR 104 and Interstate 5 interchange for guardrail installation and barrier removal. This work — part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project — will require periodic nightly closures of the off-ramp to eastbound SR 104, the off-ramp to westbound SR 104, and the I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR 104.

Detours will be provided (see maps).

Closures may happen anytime between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.