Owner of beached boat south of Edmonds has Sept. 4 deadline to remove it

The owner of the sailboat wrecked south of Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park nearly two months ago says he has been given until Sept. 4 by BNSF to remove the vessel.

The sailboat Potomac has been beached on the stony shore south of Marina Park in Edmonds, leaning toward its port side since July 6 and has taken damage from the rocks in that time. The hull is now compromised and needs to be repaired to be seaworthy.

Herman said that the railroad was “going to help me get a fiberglass repair kit so I could patch the hole, but I talked with Mike at BNSF Police, and he said his supervisor said, ‘No,’” Herman said. “So, at this point, Mike was able to put the date out further to allow me to try and get it out, but at this point, I don’t know what else to do.”

Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine said he recently spoke with the railroad and received an assurance that they are diligently working on the situation.

Valentine said, “BNSF advised that their intention is to partner with the Port of Edmonds in conducting the removal operation. Additionally, we have been coordinating efforts with and receiving guidance from the Department of Natural Resources in this matter.”

When asked what would happen to the boat if he’s unable to recover it by then, Herman said the ship would be “hauled out and junked.”

BNSF Railroad has not responded to requests for comment.

