Petanque players roll for the Edmonds Food Bank

On Saturday, Aug. 26, members and guests of the Edmonds Petanque Club dedicated their day to support the Edmonds Food Bank. Though the final tally is not yet complete, the 12th annual Food Bank Tournament raised at least $10,000 for this important Edmonds institution.

The food bank serves 700 households per week, distributing over 125,000 pounds of food monthly. It depends on the efforts of 300 community volunteers.

Under warm and smoky skies, 48 participants forming 24 doubles teams vied for the top prize. Morning matches determined the afternoon’s championship bracket, and then after lunch, matches led to the finals. Champions this year were Jeff Brann from the Seattle Petanque Club and his teammate Peter Wiant from the Port Townsend Petanque Alliance. Tu Hoang of the Edmonds Petanque Club and his son Thong Hoang took second place. Edmonds residents David Rockwell and Bob Mazelow finished in third place.

The club appreciates the generous gifts of many individuals who contributed to the fundraiser as well as corporate sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. These included Gold Sponsors Comstock Jewelry, Crista Ministries, McDonald McGarry Insurance, North Sound Church and Rick Steves’ Europe, as well as significant donations from the ECA, Housewares, Paktia Pharmacy, Petanque America, Starbucks, Vinbero Restaurant, Trader Joe’s and the Edmonds Beacon.

Interest in petanque is booming in Edmonds with the opening of the new Petanque Grove at the Civic Playfield. If you would like to know more about this sport, please visit the EPC website at www.edmondspetanqueclub.org

— By Jack McHenry