Picky with pickles? Try pickling at a cooking demo by Verdant

In this tangy test kitchen on Tuesday, Aug. 8, participants will explore quick pickling in a vinegar solution and anaerobic fermentation in salt brine. Recipes to be presented include a quick pickled red onion, lacto-fermented dill pickles and a sweet spiced pickled pear.

The free class will be led by registered dietitian nutritionist Katie Taylor. Recipes and handouts will be shared with individuals who attend virtually or in person at Verdant’s Demo Kitchen, Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. In-person attendees are asked to arrive by 5:50 p.m. to enter the demo kitchen but the one-hour tutorial itself begins at 6 p.m. Those looking to pick up pickling can register here.