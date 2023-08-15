Planning department seeks community feedback on ‘Everyone’s Edmonds’ Aug. 16-Sept. 9

The City of Edmonds invites residents to help plan how the city grows over the next 20 years, with a series of events scheduled Aug. 16-Sept. 9.

By 2044, Edmonds is projected to add approximately 13,000 residents and require 9,000 new housing units and 3,000 new jobs. As part of the Everyone’s Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update, the city is seeking community feedback through Sept. 10 on topics to address in the plan and the corresponding Environmental Impact Statement.

Topics inviting feedback include the following: meeting the city’s future housing needs, protecting natural resources, building out the city’s transportation network, and fostering a vibrant economy. Community members are encouraged to provide specific comments and can also submit questions as part of the project’s “Ask a Planner” campaign.

Comments and questions can be emailed to compplanupdate@edmonds.wa.us; mailed to City of Edmonds, Attn: Comprehensive Plan Update, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020; or submitted via the online comments portal.

The city will be holding several pop-up events in neighborhoods throughout Edmonds to gather community feedback, including a Wednesday afternoon “Popsicles in the Park” series starting Wednesday, Aug. 16. The city describes these as fun, in-person events where the public can leave a comment, get a popsicle and see the “Everyone’s Edmonds-mobile” — a city car branded with project information. Staff will also attend various community events through the summer.

Below is the current list of scheduled events, which are also available on the project website:

Aug. 16, 4:30-6 p.m.: Popsicles in the Park at Civic Park (6th and Bell)

Aug. 17, 4:30-6 p.m.: Ranch 99 Market (22511 Highway 99)

Aug. 23, 2:30-4 p.m.: Popsicles in the Park at Mathay Ballinger Park (24100 78th Pl. W.)

Aug. 23, 4:30-6 pm: Popsicles in the Park at Hickman Park (23700 104th Ave. W.)

Aug. 24, 4:30-6 pm: BARC/Caffe Ladro (8401/8403 Main St.)

Aug. 30, 4:30-6 pm: Popsicles in the Park at Seaview Park (8000 184th St. S.W.)

Sept. 1, 4:30-6 p.m.: Bistro 76 (18401 76th Ave. W.)

Sept. 6, 4:30-6 p.m.: Popsicles in the Park at Yost Park (9535 Bowdoin Way, pool area)

Sept. 7, 4:30-6 p.m.: Firdale Village Shopping Plaza (9600 Firdale Ave.)

Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m.: Porchfest (Main Street and 5th Avenue)

The city plans to host a community meeting in early September that is specifically focused on the Highway 99 subarea; the date and location for that meeting will be shared when finalized.

For more information and to see a list of event dates, visit the project website at www.edmondswa.gov/everyonesedmonds. For questions, email compplanupdate@edmonds.wa.us.