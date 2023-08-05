Poet’s Corner: Give Me Your Tired, Full Weight

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Give Me Your Tired

We knew the words but we did not

know what they meant. We wrote them

down, tore them off sheets, let them flutter

out the windows of our speeding cars.

In the heat, smoke and faulty

isolation, each piece of the

world breaking off like a tooth

long infected, you were framed

perfectly in the rearview mirror.

We had many, many opinions. This

did not change as summer wore

on, sweltered behind our masks.

We were held, suspended, plaster

falling off the wire frames of us while

some of us could not breathe.

Someday, when you open this, you

should also know how the rain and sun

came in perfect measure, grew lilies

so large they could swallow us

whole, how we laughed like there

was no tomorrow.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

Full Weight

The oxygen tanks

have disappeared. Caretakers

gone, I stand on my own leaning

against the kitchen counter like some dogs

have leaned against me, full weight

needing to be met, watch the toast as it slides

off the rack, lands on the small blue

plate, feel the breath of my grandmothers,

mouths pulled back, waxing lips blowing

warmth. Forever we have talked in the code

of dishes, spoon, lemon rinds, chanting

the delivery of herbs on tongue or meat to cell

walls. In the center heart of repetition:

this leaf, this bowl, this crescent

moon hovering above the sink.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~ ~