Primary race for Edmonds mayor remains close in Friday count; Nelson has 45-vote lead

The primary election race for Edmonds mayor remained close between the two front-runners on Friday, with incumbent Mike Nelson posting a 45-vote lead over challenger Mike Rosen in the fourth day of election results.
Rosen had a 145-vote edge over Nelson in the first day of election results Tuesday and a 103-vote advantage on Wednesday. On Thursday, Nelson took a 36-vote lead.
The total count as of Friday was 4,445 votes — or 35.05% — for Nelson and 4,400 votes — or 34.70% — for Rosen, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website.
Mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis, who announced Friday she was conceding the race, had a total of 2,683 votes as of Friday, or 21.16%, while former City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley had 1,124 votes or 8.86% of the ballots cast.
The next round of vote counting will be reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. The election results are scheduled to be certified on Aug. 15.
The top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.
Here are the mayoral race votes as of Friday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.:
