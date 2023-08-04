Public invited to attend Aug. 10 public works update on bicycle improvements, Elm Way walkway

The City of Edmonds Public Works Department will be hosting a virtual meeting Thursday, Aug. 10 on two projects: the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project and the Elm Way Walkway Project. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Construction on the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project will begin the week of Aug. 7. The project will install bike lanes and sharrow pavement markings on the streets listed below. Other improvements include new ADA curb ramps, rectangular rapid flashing beacons to improve pedestrian safety at crosswalks, signage, and traffic signal modifications.

Addition of bike lanes:

– 100th Avenue/9th Avenue (244th Street to Walnut Street)

– Walnut Street/Bowdoin Way (9th Avenue to Five Corners)

– 228th Street (78th Avenue to 80th Avenue)

Addition of bike sharrows:

– 80th Avenue (228th Street to 220th Street)

The Elm Way Walkway project will construct 700 feet of new sidewalk, ADA curb ramps and stormwater infrastructure between 8th and 9th Avenues. The preliminary start date for this segment of work is the middle of September. This work is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

You can join the meeting at edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/83038815600.

If you have questions, contact Russell Lynch at 425-754-5866 or via email at russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov.You may also contact Russell Lynch for information about this project in another language and free language assistance services.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Russell Lynch al 425-754-5866 o por correo electrónico a russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Russell Lynch.