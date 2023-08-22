Public invited to Cookies on the Corridor event Aug. 26

The public is invited for Cookies on the Corridor, an informational event about the planning process for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor, on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. A previously announced 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Block Party for the same date has been canceled.

Enjoy cookies and join your neighbors for an update and discussion about the future of projects related to the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor. All residents, businesses, and property owners in the 4th Avenue Northneighborhood, along with interested community members, are invited.

Representatives from the City, Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), and the design consultants KPG/Psomas will review initial concepts for the corridor and visions for future developments at the north end ECA frontage. Attendees are encouraged to share your ideas, questions, and comments to help refine updated concepts for future consideration.

A similar gathering was held July 29. You read our report on that here.

The 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor has been under discussion since 2004, and it was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District. In May 2022, the City of Edmonds received a $34,000 grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) to complete conceptual design work on the northern section. The Edmonds City Council approved allocating $34,000 that matches the state grant, and the Edmonds Center for the Arts also contributed $20,000 to the project.

The idea behind the corridor — which covers the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Daley Street — is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park.

The schedule for the Cookies in the Corridor event is as follows:

Gather in the ECA lobby (210 4th Ave. N.) for cookies at 3 p.m.

Hear a short presentation at 3:20 p.m.

Head out at 3:30 p.m. to stroll the corridor and hear about the vision

Wrap up at ECA lobby from 4:30-5 p.m.

RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. To RSVP for Cookies on the Corridor, click here. For updates and additional information on the project, visit the city’s project website at www.edmondswa.gov/4th_avenue_cultural_corridor.