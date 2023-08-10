PUBLIC NOTICE MEETING CANCELLATION
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled Commission Meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at 7 p.m.. Our next regularly scheduled Commission Meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at 7 pm.
The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom. You can find our meeting information on our website.
August 10, 2023
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
