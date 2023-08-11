Public works staff provide progress report on Edmonds bicycle and walkway projects

The map shows the footprints for the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project in green and the Elm Way Walkway project in yellow. (Graphics courtesy City of Edmonds)

In a Thursday night virtual meeting, City of Edmonds Capital Projects Manager Ryan Hague gave updates and answered questions about the city’s Citywide Bicycle Improvements and Elm Way Walkway projects.

Along with sharing schedules and expected results when construction is completed in late November, Hague told attendees about parking during construction and detours.

Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project 

When the bicycle improvements project is completed, the lane gaps will be filled, and bicyclists will have a safer and more consistent route, the city says.

Construction began this week on the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project, with demolition for curb ramps at some intersections. Partly funded with a $1.85 million grant from Sound Transit, the project will add six miles of bike lane to connect existing segments.

“Anyone who has driven, walked or biked on our road network here in Edmonds knows that we have a whole lot of disconnected bike lanes,” Hague said. “The goal of this project is to bring all those together into one cohesive network.

Bike lanes will be installed on 100th Avenue West/9th Avenue North from 244th Street Southwest to Walnut Street, Walnut Street/Bowdoin Way from 9th Avenue North to Five Corners, and 228th Street Southwest from 78th Avenue West to 80th Avenue West.

A “sharrow” — arrows marking the portion of a street that cars share with cyclists — will be created on 80th Avenue West from 228th to 220th Streets Southwest.

Further, the bicycle improvement project will add crosswalks, flashing pedestrian beacons and curb ramps for the mobility impaired.

“We want to be thinking about folks who walk, folks who maybe can’t walk, and maybe they’re in a wheelchair or use a walker,” Hague said.

After the project is complete, 100th, 9th, Walnut and Bowdoin will only have parking on one side.
Parking is completely removed from 228th and 100th south of the Westgate neighborhood. There will be a middle turn lane at 100th for driveways.
Cyclists aren’t the only ones that benefit from the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project. The project’s design included sidewalk ramps, crosswalks, and flashing pedestrian beacons.

When the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project is completed, parking on 100th Street and 9th Avenue will only be along the west side. Walnut and Bowdoin will only have parking on the north side. All parking spaces will be marked on the road.

No parking will be available on 100th Street south of Westgate and 228th Street.

Elm Way Walkway Project 

The Elm Way Walkway Project, included in the 2015 City Comprehensive Plan, will construct 700 feet of new sidewalk, ADA curb ramps and stormwater infrastructure between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

Preliminary work begins in mid-September and is expected to be completed by late November. However, it is subject to change due to weather.

Detours and lane closures will be necessary for up to a month. Check the project website for more details and updates.
After construction, pedestrians on Elm Way will have a 5-foot-wide walkway rather than weeds, dirt and seasonal mud.

Hague said the eastbound lane of Elm Way would be closed during construction, weekdays 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and will have pedestrian detours.

Here is the construction schedule for the Citywide Bicycle Improvements and Elm Way Walkway. Visit the website to learn more.

The reason these two projects are intertwined is because of their timing. According to Hague, the city was able to get lower prices on materials by doing both projects at the same time. He said it’s like going to a wholesale store, where buying in bulk is cheaper.

The virtual presentation was then broken into groups, focusing questions on the Elm Way Walkway Project and the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project.

For more information about the Citywide Bicycle Improvements and Elm Way Walkway projects, click here.

To contact a project manager, email or call:

Jaime Hawkins
jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov
425-754-4106

Russell Lynch
russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov
425-754-5866

Ryan Hague
ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov
425-367-2138

— By Rick Sinnett

