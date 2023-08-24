Reader view: Landmark 99 site deserves further exploration

In response to the recent letter writers expressing perhaps reasonable skepticism about the potential acquisition of the Landmark 99 property by the City of Edmonds, I would add: Be careful what you don’t wish for.

I lived on Mercer Island when that city proposed a center of the Island greenbelt. Voters turned it down with many later regrets. I lived in Seattle when Paul Allen donated many parcels of land to potentially form a greenbelt corridor from Lake Union to the Seattle Center. A sort of Seattle central park. Voters turned this down as well in spite of the considerable financial contribution from Allen. Many hindsight regrets again.

There are indeed other Edmonds city needs that will require substantial funds including water treatment systems, habitat restoration, street repair, climate change mitigation and hopefully the eventual acquisition of land to restore the Edmonds Marsh Estuary. The most expensive of these will be candidates for private-public partnerships or state and federal funding support as the mayor has outlined.

I don’t know yet if the contemplated Landmark acquisition makes good sense. I think that judgment depends on acquiring a number of important pieces of information for careful consideration.

I am glad that further discussion by council will occur after a review of current city budgeting. I would hope the mayor and city government would provide information on other possible locations in the Highway 99 corridor for some of the amenities that might make this Landmark opportunity an attractive acquisition as a forward-looking benefit for the future residents of Edmonds.

Would another park, a kind of mini city park playfield be extremely desirable, perhaps coupled with a police sub-precinct and partnered housing or mental health facilities? Or are there better and less expensive suitable locations? I think it shows some wisdom gained from other municipalities and projects to start by exploring possibilities and doing the diligence to avoid important lost opportunities.

— By Al Snapp

Al Snapp lives in Edmonds.