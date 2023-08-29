Reader view: Satellite city hall — what are we paying for?

I was out and about on Monday and went to see our satellite city hall office on Highway 99. This is what I found:

A closed office (at noon), with someone’s belongings in a shopping cart in front of shades-drawn windows with numerous haphazardly posted fliers on the inside. And another flier slid under the front door. No office hours were posted. Once home, I looked for the office hours on the city’s website. Couldn’t find anything. You can’t make this stuff up!

What are we paying for? It’s about time we started to hold someone accountable for this waste of taxpayer’s money. Do we start with the mayor, or should we start with our city council?

There’s been discussion about the need for a police substation in this part of our town. Let’s immediately repurpose this farce of a neighborhood city hall for a needed police substation. We don’t need to buy or rent more property, just reuse what we’re already paying for.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds