Register now for Sept. 28 Empty Bowl event, supporting the Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Food Bank’s Empty Bowl event is only four-and-a-half weeks away — on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

The goal is to raise over $150,000 to support the food bank’s mission of providing fresh and nutritious food to our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity.

This unique event includes a delicious soup dinner catered by local Edmonds restaurants and entertaining activities like a wine toss and a dessert dash. You will also learn more about the work of the Edmonds Food Bank and the increasing need for food assistance in our community.

The Edmonds Food Bank serves more households than any other food bank in Snohomish County, and the demand for food assistance continues to skyrocket. Last year, the food bank distributed over 1.7 million pounds of food to nearly 65,000 people facing hunger. Currently, two out of every five children enrolled in the Edmonds School District are food insecure and rely on the free and reduced-cost meal program. Of all the food bank’s customers, 25% are seniors who are unable to survive on their limited Social Security and retirement benefits.

Questions should be directed to event planner Ilana at ilana@runforgoodracingcompany.com.

Tickets are $100 or $1,000 for a table of 10.

Event Details

Empty Bowl

Thursday, Sept. 28 | 6 p.m. reception | 6:45 p.m. program

Edmonds Yacht Club

326 Admiral Way

Edmonds

Casual attire