Residents get a closer look at 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor design

A group of about 30 Edmonds residents gathered in front of the Edmonds Center for the Arts last weekend to learn more about design updates for the City of Edmonds’ proposed 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project .

Speakers included Todd Tatum, Edmonds’ community, culture and economic development director, and consultants Paul Fuesel and Phuong Nguyen from engineering firm KPG Psomas.

The 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor has been under discussion since 2004, and it was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District. In May 2022, the City of Edmonds received a $34,000 grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) to complete conceptual design work on the northern section. The Edmonds City Council approved allocating $34,000 that matches the state grant, and the Edmonds Center for the Arts also contributed $20,000 to the project.

The idea behind the corridor — which covers the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Daley Street — is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park.

Earlier plans did not include a design for the north end of 4th Avenue North and the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA). The proposed plan presented July 29 includes:

Expanding the front area of the ECA

A busker performance plaza just northwest of the ECA

A seated wall and steps that face 4th Avenue North

Sculptures on the north and south corners of the ECA block

Artwork at the intersections of 4th Avenue North and Daley Street, Edmonds Street, Bell Street and Main Street.

The project’s goal is to improve the “pedestrian experience” on 4th Avenue North, highlighting the historical buildings that were established in Edmonds’ early years, showcasing local art and providing a space for events while maintaining vehicle access for residents who live on the street.

“At first glance, I like that the preliminary concept illustrations suggest ways to improve pedestrian safety by raising the surface level of the crosswalks and highlighting them with artistic imagery,” said Clayton Moss, an Edmonds resident who is the creative director of FORMA on 4th Avenue, and who attended the open house “I also like the idea of increasing the width of the existing sidewalks to better accommodate handicap access (and baby stroller traffic) along the corridor, and that this change could be done in a manner that is respectful to the existing yards and historic assets along 4th Avenue,” Moss added.

But some of those attending questioned whether the investment is worth the “relatively small return” of activity.

“The project is done. We got this magnificent street here,” said one resident, referring to the Luminous Forest roadway lights art installation put in place in 2016. “But it’s very poorly utilized because of the infrequency of events at the center (Edmonds Center for the Arts) here. Is that a concern?”

Fuesel replied that the intent of the project was not to “have people going to restaurants and coming back up to an event every day. If the ECA and the Public Facilities District do an improvement here, this will be a strolling tour to stop here and take a look at the art. Not only the big art but we’re proposing its own little gallery. It’s just a cool place to hang out for half an hour. It’s intended for people to hang out unless it’s programmed,” he added.

In addition, there will likely be picnic tables and food trucks along the corridor, Fuesel said.

Some residents who live between 4th and 6th Avenues North. were concerned about the increased vehicle traffic that may impact their property and privacy, especially those who use their driveways as a three-point turn.

Fuesel did not have an answer to that, but he noted it as feedback for the city to address.

“My question is, what is the goal for 4th Avenue in five or 10 years,” asked Moss. “Is the plan to preserve the character of the neighborhood/street as is or is it going to change to commercial and/or condominiums? Whatever the plan is now needs to be consistent with future zoning or development, if any, of the street.”

Moss also pointed out that another city road project — the Dayton Street improvement project — was completed “relatively quickly.” Like Dayton, 4th Avenue needs similar repairs, and the construction and traffic management processes should be similar, Moss speculated.

A block party on 4th Avenue North and Bell Street is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m., during which residents and visitors can meet with project staff and experience how the Cultural Corridor may look and function in the future.

“I agree with the initial key elements and goals for the project. My concern is what is all of this leading up to?” Moss said. “4th Avenue becoming a destination unto itself is fine, but we need to make certain that it is done in a manner that protects the quality of life for the local residents and the character of the neighborhood.”

