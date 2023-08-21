Reminder: Rick Steves keynote speaker at Seattle CityClub fundraiser in Edmonds Aug. 24

Seattle CityClub is hosting a networking event and fundraiser featuring keynote speaker Rick Steves on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
The event runs from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the ECA. “Guests will be able to engage in fascinating conversations, gain valuable insight from local experts, and connect with fellow civic enthusiasts,” the event announcement said.
The event is part of Seattle CityClub’s Summer of (Civic) Love fundraising campaign that will support the organization’s mission to provide civic access for all in the Pacific Northwest.
Tickets are $75 general admission and are available here.
