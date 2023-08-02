Rosen leading Nelson by 145 votes in day-one primary returns for Edmonds mayor

Retired Edmonds business owner Mike Rosen had a 145-vote edge over incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson in the first day of election results released Tuesday night.

Rosen received 3,273 votes — or 35.74% — to 3,128 votes — or 34.15% — for Nelson, according to the results reported on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Mayoral candidate Diane Buckshnis, a 13-year member of the Edmonds City Council, came in third in Tuesday’s vote count with 1,998 votes, or 21.81%. The fourth candidate in the mayor’s race — former City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley — had 742 votes or 8.10% of the ballots cast.

Rosen, a former chair of the Edmonds Planning Board, said during the primary election campaign he was running to improve trust in city government and unite all residents. He also committed to work collaboratively with elected officials at the regional level.

Nelson was first elected mayor in 2019 following four years on the Edmonds City Council. His reelection campaign has focused on his accomplishments as mayor, including expansion of human services, fire and first responder services, and developing a vision for the city’s future.

“I am certainly happy to be in this position and I am hopeful that the results will continue in this direction,” Rosen said. “I do want to thank everyone who voted, regardless of whom they supported. And regardless of the outcome I want to thank the other candidates for being willing to serve this great city in this important capacity.

“Decisions made by those we elect impact every aspect of our everday lives,” Rosen added. “It is humbling to have so many people express their trust in you as the best person for the job.”

Buckshnis — an Edmonds City Councilmember for 13 years — pledged during her campaign to use her years of municipal finance experience to ensure residents’ taxpayer dollars were spent wisely along with focusing on environmental stewardship and public safety.

“This is my third primary,” Buckshnis said in a statement after the initial election returns were issued. “It’s early in the race, you never know what’s going to happen. There’s lots of votes left to be counted.”

Shipley, who also ran for mayor in 2019, is a former City of Edmonds senior planner. During his campaign, he said he was committed to breaking down the distrust that has built up between city hall and Edmonds residents.

The top two candidates in all primary races advance to the November general election.

Both Buckshnis and Rosen held primary night informal get-togethers for small groups of supporters to watch the election returns come in. Rosen’s group met at Niles Peacock’s Kitchen and Bar, while Buckshnis’ supporters gathered at the Point Edwards Great Room. Shipley said he planned to spend the evening with his family. My Edmonds News inquiries about Nelson’s election-night plans received no response.

The City of Edmonds had the highest ballot return rate of any Snohomish County election district, at nearly 30%. By comparison, the countywide return rate for the primary was 19%.

Among the other primary races before Edmonds voters, Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims had a substantial lead over challengers Arjun Kathuria and Nicholas Jenkins in the first day of voting. Katims received 13,908 votes — 63.79% of the ballots cast. Jenkins finished second in the first day of returns, with 5,309 votes or 24.35%. Kathuria was third with 2,528 votes or 11.60%.

Other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge. There were also primary races for two positions on the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Board of Commissioners. You can view all returns here.

The next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Here are highlights of the local results:

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting from Larry Vogel