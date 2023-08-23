Save the date: Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary bringing back WINGO Oct. 26

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club has scheduled another WINGO fundraiser, this time a a fun-filled, Halloween-themed evening Oct. 26 supporting community initiatives.

Join friends and family for bingo, desserts and snacks, and wine, whiskey, beer and other libations. Everyone is invited to wear Halloween costumes. WINGO will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Edmonds Yacht Club. 326 Admiral Way.

For more information and to buy tickets: www.daybreakersrotary.com.