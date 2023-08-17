Save the date: Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting Goodwill Fill the Truck event Sept. 3

Have you been cleaning out your garage, attic, house, or storage this summer? The new school year will start in a few weeks, and you can get rid of that old stuff. The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a Goodwill Fill the Truck event on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon in the main parking lot of Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S,W,, Lynnwood.