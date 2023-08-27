Save the date: St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Sept. 9

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a drive-thru food drive collection on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All food donated supports local food banks, with both the food and money going to them for local distribution. The contributions supplement the church congregation’s own continued donations.

Area food banks have noted that the cost of food they need to purchase to provide donations has increased appreciably, and everything given is especially helpful in meeting the needs of those experiencing food insecurity, the church said.

Recommended donations include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dried pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line, will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

To find the church, look for St. Alban’s Church signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, call 425-778-0371.