Save the date: Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 9

The annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will be at 210 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. When you arrive, follow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.

Shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes and manila folders. Materials can’t contain these items: X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.

While this is a complimentary event, Windermere Edmonds will be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.

To learn more, email edmonds@windermere.com.