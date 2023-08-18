Scene in Edmond: Strumming along

STRUM, Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians, added some happy aloha spirit and tunes Thursdaynight for Art Walk Edmonds. The band distributed leis to those walking by the performance in front of Coldwell Banker Bain of 5th Avenue South.
