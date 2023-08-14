Scene in Edmonds: A gem of a show Posted: August 13, 2023 0 Photographer Bob Sears notes that along with the Summer Market and Taste Edmonds, there was another fun event in Edmonds over the weekend: the Maplewood Rock and Gem Club show and sale. Here, Tre Chico and his sister Daphne check out an interesting-looking mineral as their parents look on.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.