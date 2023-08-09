Scene in Edmonds: A little color

As is often the case, passersby added their own touches to the “Sighting Whales” sculpture at Edmonds’ Olympic Beach Park. Photographer Sharon O’Brien captured the latest additions early Tuesday morning.
