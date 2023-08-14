Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 13, 2023 8 A night of music at Taste Edmonds Saturday. (Photo by Mike Rosen) A sliver moon before sunrise Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Blue skies on the waterfront Sunday morning. (Photo by Ron Larue)
