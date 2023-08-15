Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 15, 2023 4 Mount Baker in the early morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Waterfront excitement. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Calm at the marina. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Train heading north. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.