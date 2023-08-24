Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: August 23, 2023 1 A woman expresses her excitement at catching two salmon on her paddle board. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Running on the beach. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Peaceful scene. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Seining for salmon. (Photo by DC Miller) Cleaning the sea lions in the “Locals” sculpture. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) At the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
