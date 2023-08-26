Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: August 26, 2023 6 Energetic Edmonds Marsh stream restoration volunteers point Saturday to the now-rapidly flowing Shelleberger Creek. They are standing on truckloads of donated wood chips, which they had just spread along the stream bank. (Photo by Chris Walton) Fishing on the pier amid smoky skies.(Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Beach explorers. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.